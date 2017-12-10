Kin says student from Hyderabad shot in Chicago, seeking help from Ministry of External Affairs

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad was shot by an unidentified person in Chicago in the United States, his family members said.

Hyderabad youth studying in Chicago (U.S.) shot at by assailants, presently under observation. Family members say 'request Government of India to help us' pic.twitter.com/L6JzZKLGw6 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2017

The family said Mohammed Akbar, doing his masters in computer sciences, was injured when a bullet hit his right cheek on 6 December.

According to his brother Mohammed Ashraf, Akbar, 30, was walking towards his car in a parking area when he was shot.

He was admitted to a hospital.

His family said it had requested the Telangana government and the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements for an emergency visa to enable them to visit the US.

"We have met Telangana home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and today talked over the phone to officials of the Union Ministry of External Affairs. They have assured us of all necessary help in this regard," Ashraf told PTI.