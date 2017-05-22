Kin of Anurag Tiwari, IAS officer found dead in Lucknow, meet Yogi Adityanath; seek CBI probe

Lucknow: The family members of an IAS officer, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the state capital last week, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday seeking a CBI probe into the death.

The family members, including the brother and sister-in-law of the Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the death of Tiwari.

Emerging out of their meeting with Yogi Adityanath, a family member told reporters that the Chief Minister had extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of a positive approach towards their demand for a CBI probe.

The family members earlier reached Lucknow from Bahraich and drove straight to the state guest house where the 2007 batch IAS official had stayed for two days before his death, on his 35th birthday.

There have been conflicting versions and loose ends in the police probe into Tiwari's death so far.

The 72-hour deadline for the Special Investigating Team (SIT) has also passed but there have been no major leads.

The family has alleged that Tiwari, who was posted as food and civil supplies commissioner in Karnataka, had been murdered as he was about to expose a multi-crore scam.

Mayank Tiwari, brother of the deceased official, has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for a fair probe into the circumstances leading to the death of Anurag Tiwari.