Khairani Road fire: Mumbai court sends owner of snack shop to five-day police custody

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded the owner of a snack shop, where 12 people were charred to death in a massive fire on Monday, to five-day police custody.

Ramesh Bhanushali, the owner of the shop in Sakinaka-Kurla area, was arrested late Monday night.

He was produced before a magistrate in suburban Andheri, who remanded him to police custody till 24 December, a senior official attached to Sakinaka police station said.

Bhanushali was booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

The blaze erupted in the 'Bhanu farsan (snack) shop' in Makaria Compound on the Khairani Road around 4: 25 am on Monday following which the structure collapsed.