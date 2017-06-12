UDF in Kerala to intensify protests against BJP's cattle, liquor ban; calls policies 'anti-people'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition Congress led UDF in Kerala on Monday said it will intensify its agitations against "anti-people" policies of the BJP led central government and the LDF regime in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating the district-level meeting of the UDF here, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala said state-wide protests would be held on 15 June.

The UDF will also take out a protest march to the state Secretariat in Kerala on 1 July against the re-opening of liquor bars, he said.

Chennithala said the Narendra Modi government was causing difficulties to people by the recent notification on ban on sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets.

He criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan led state government for its decision to open closed liqour bars from 1 July.

The 'anti people' policies of the two governments will be brought to the attention of the public through the protests, he said.

Similar marches will also be held in district headquarters on 1 July, he added.