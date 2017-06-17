Kerala Youth Congress members arrested for hosting beef festival ahead of Narendra Modi's Kochi visit

You are here:
IndiaIANSJun, 17 2017 11:04:15 IST

Kochi: Police on Saturday arrested Kerala Youth Congress workers who held a beef festival ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the city.

The festival took place near the Southern Naval Command's air terminal where Modi is expected to arrive and inaugurate Kerala's first metro line.

The Congress workers were arrested while they were cooking and serving beef.

Ever since the Centre launched new rules regarding cattle sale and slaughter, Kerala has witnessed numerous such protests. The state assembly also held a special session earlier in June to pass a resolution against it.


Published Date: Jun 17, 2017 11:04 am | Updated Date: Jun 17, 2017 11:04 am

