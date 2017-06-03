Kerala temple organises iftar party for 500 Muslims, offers vegetarian feast to foster religious harmony

Despite angry protests in Kerala over the Centre's notification banning sale of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, a temple in the Muslim-dominated Malappuram district in the state — in a gesture indicating religious harmony — held an iftar party for Muslims fasting during Ramzan.

The Shree Narasimhamoorthy Temple in Punnathala held an iftar for Muslims after many people from the community donated generously for the restoration work of the temple, which was earlier in ruins, reported Hindustan Times.

The report further said that at least 500 people gathered at the temple hall for the vegetarian feast.

"Here we live like a single family. We consult each other on important occasions. In fact, the suggestion to renovate the age-old temple came from some Muslim families of the area," the report quoted temple committee secretary PT Mohanan as saying.

"We have grown up in an atmosphere of religious harmony. What matters for us is humanity, not religion. Everybody has the right to follow their religion or caste, but it does not mean that we should not be friendly to people of other religions. We should not close our heart from welcoming people of other religions," The News Minute quoted Mohanan as saying.

This incident of religious harmony comes at a time when the ban on sale of cattle at animal markets has caused a lot of protests in the state.

The Kerala government had earlier suggested it would bring in a law to counter the central ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, as the political slugfest over the issue intensified, fuelled by a row over a Youth Congress activist butchering a calf in full public view.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest the Centre's decision, hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre and the RSS, saying there was no need for the people of the state to draw lessons from New Delhi or Nagpur on their food habits.

