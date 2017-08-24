Kerala: RSS worker, accused in Kodinhi Faisal murder case, hacked to death in Malappuram

A 30-year-old RSS activist, accused in 2016 Kodinhi Faisal murder case, was hacked to death in Kerala's Malappuram on Thursday morning, according to reports.

Kerala: 30-year-old hacked to death in Malappuram, he was an accused in 2016 Kodinhi Faisal murder case. — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017

Vipin, who was out on bail, was attacked near Pulinchode at around 7 am and the police found his body with serious injuries on a roadside,News18 reported. He was then rushed to Tirur's government hospital where he was declared dead.

Another accused in the case, Thayyil Lijeesh, was attacked by an unknown gang on 2 August in Parappanangad. The RSS had organised a protest rally, alleging conspiracy behind the murder attempt, The Times of India reported.

As per Mathrubhumi, Faisal was brutally hacked to death on 19 November, 2016. He had reportedly been receiving threats after he converted to Islam six months before his death.

Police later arrested eight RSS men, including Faizal's brother-in-law and another relative, who had threatened to kill him if he did not revert to his old faith.

A tense atmosphere is prevailing in the area following Vipin's murder. The government has sent additional forces to deal with any fallout of the murder.

Mallapuram was in the news recently after Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir alleged that mass conversions are taking place in the district. "There is a big center...that center is in Malappuram district," the minister said while adding, "Conversions take place there and in a month, about 1,000 people are converted. There is a report that Hindus and Christians are being converted to Muslims."