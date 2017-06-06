Kerala PSC Recruitment 2017: Notification for 117 posts released, apply on psc.kerala.gov.in

Like every year, the Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has issued a notification inviting eligible candidates to fill 117 posts under various categories.

The details on all the 117 posts have been put up on Kerala PSC's official website, keralapsc.gov.in.

The Kerala PSC will be accepting applications online till 14 June. The candidates need to be at least 20 years of age and not older than 31 years, to be eligible for the available posts. The candidates are also required to have a graduate degree from a recognised university or institute.

Some of the available posts are forest driver, village field assistant, higher cecondary school teacher, confidential assistant, pharmacist assistant professor in infectious disease, assistant professor in gastroenterology, police constable, lower division clerk (LDC), laboratory technical assistant, math lecturer and medical officer, according Zee News.

The candidates will have to clear a written test, after which they will be called for a round of interview. Those applying for driver posts will need to appear for a driving test, The Indian Express reported.

Steps to apply for Kerala PSC recruitment 2017: