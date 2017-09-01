Kerala political killings: CPM accuses CBI of 'misusing' UAPA against Jayarajan in RSS activist Kathirur Manoj's murder

New Delhi: The CPM on Friday criticised the CBI for charging its Kerala leader P Jayarajan under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in connection with the killing of an RSS activist, saying it was "gross misuse" of the law.

The CPM Politburo said the CBI made a "deliberate effort" to target Jayarajan, the party's Kannur district secretary.

Kannur, the home turf of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been a hotbed of clashes between workers of the RSS-BJP combine and the CPM.

"The Politburo strongly opposes the use of the UAPA to file charges against Jayarajan. This is a gross misuse of its provisions and a deliberate effort to target a political leader," it said in a statement.

The CBI had yesterday named Jayarajan as the "principal conspirator" in the murder of an RSS functionary, Elanthottathil Manoj, in Kannur three years ago.

It charged him under the stringent law for the killing, which it described as a "terrorist act".