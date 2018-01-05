Kerala: Police recovers explosives under rail bridge in Malappuram, terror angle suspected

Kerala Police on Friday recovered explosives near a railway bridge in Malappuram, news reports said. The incident was suspected to be an attempted terror attack, India Today reported.

Five metal containers containing explosives were found under the Kuttipuram railway bridge in Bharathappuzha, ANI reported.

According to Times Now, the bombs have been defused. The police is probing the incident, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The explosives were first spotted by passers-by, after which a team of senior police officers rushed to the spot and recovered the material, CNNews18 reported.

According to India Today, the explosives are similar to those used by security officials, particularly the Indian Army, in counter-terror operations.

Recently, a jaram (tomb) was demolished in Malappuram by miscreants, allegedly influenced by the Islamic State. An audio message from the terror organisation was recovered by the police that exhorted Muslims to destroy jarams in Kerala, according to India Today.