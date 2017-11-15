Kerala minister Thomas Chandy says CM Pinarayi Vijayan will take a call on his resignation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a call on the resignation of Transport Minister Thomas Chandy, who is facing encroachment allegations, after getting a copy of the high court judgement.

This was stated by Chandy after a nearly 40-minute meeting with Vijayan at Cliff House, the CM's official residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday morning.

Chandy told reporters at the Secretariat that the chief minister will take a decision on his (Chandy's) resignation after getting a copy of the division bench judgement.

The Kerala High Court had on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging the report of the Alapuzha district collector, which had found that large-scale violations of Kerala Land Conservation Act and Conservation of Paddy land and Wetland Act had been committed by the luxury lake resort owned by Chandy.

On whether he would be attending Wednesday's cabinet meeting, Chandy said, "Certainly".

Chandy (NCP), who returned to the state capital around 11 pm on Tuesday night from Kochi, met the chief minister at 8 am ahead of the cabinet meeting at 9 am.

After the cabinet meeting, the chief minister is meeting the media at 10.30 am.

The minister drove to the Cliff House along with NCP state President, TP Peethambaran Master, and held discussions.