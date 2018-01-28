Kerala man arrested for molesting 13-year old Dalit girl at Kozhikode orphanage   

Kozhikode: The son of an orphanage's director was on Sunday arrested on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation of a 13-year old Dalit girl inmate near here, police said.

Austin (25) was arrested based on a complaint filed by the girl on Saturday, they said.

He had allegedly sexually harassed the girl for quite some time and threatened her not to reveal it to anyone.

The girl has been sent with her relatives after recording her statement, police said.

Cases under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been registered against the man and further investigations were on, they added.