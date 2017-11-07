Kerala 'love jihad' case: Hadiya is in good health, willing to appear in SC on 27 November, says women's commission chief

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma visited Kerala's Kottayam district on Monday, and met Hadiya, the 24-year-old girl who converted to Islam to get married to a Muslim man, in a case that has created a national furore. After the meeting, Sharma was quoted by media reports as saying the girl was "safe".

“She is in good health. She was not beaten up by anyone. She told me she will tell everything before the Supreme Court when she appears before it on November 27,” Sharma said, according to the Hindustan Times.

#TNExclusive: TIMES NOW accesses the pictures of National Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma meet with Hadiya #LoveJehadRealitypic.twitter.com/oJAMjTsZyw — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 6, 2017

She did not comment on Hadiya's case specifically, but said that in Kerala, forced religious conversions take place, not 'love jihad'.

Her statement contradicts allegations by activists across the state who previously had said that her safety was at stake since her parents were harassing her. Last month, a video showing Hadiya pleading for freedom from her parents had fuelled a raging controversy.

However, the Kottayam SP had also previously submitted a report to the State Human Rights Commission saying that she did not face any human rights violations, The News Minute reported. But the police had not meet Hadiya in person.

Hadiya has been confined to her home since the last four months after the Kerala High Court annulled her marriage in May, calling it 'love jihad'. In December 2016, Hadiya who was then known as Akhila, married a Muslim man named Shafin Jahan and converted to Islam.

However, her father Ashokan KM, who had taken up the his daughter's conversion to high court, had alleged that there was a "well-oiled systematic mechanism" for conversion and Islamic radicalisation.