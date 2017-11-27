Kerala love jihad case LIVE updates: Supreme Court to decide at 3 pm whether the hearing will be public

The Supreme Court will hear the plea by Asokan, the father of Hadiya, a 24-year-old Hindu woman from Kerala who converted to Islam, for an in-camera hearing when she appears before the court in pursuance to its directions.
The apex court, in its 30 October order, had directed Hadiya's to present her in the court on 27 November to ascertain her views on her marriage to a Muslim man, Shafin Jahan.
Hadiya, who has to depose before the Supreme Court in an alleged 'love jihad' case, said she wanted to be with her husband, as she was whisked away by her parents and security personnel to board a flight to Delhi on Saturday. "I am a Muslim. I was not forced. I want to be with my husband," the 25-year-old shouted as she was being taken inside the airport.
On Wednesday, the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said that the application for an in-camera hearing of the proceedings when Hadiya appears before the court on 27 November would be taken up on that day itself after a lawyer mentioned Asokan's application for an early hearing.
The court in the last bearing had said that before examining the later issue, it would like to ascertain if she had voluntarily converted to Islam and to her marriage.
"We will have the lady before us and ask her if she has consented voluntarily" to conversion and marriage, the bench had said in the last hearing.
Telling the court in the last hearing that Hadiya has been indoctrinated, senior counsel Shyam Divan, who appeared for Asokan, had told the court that every statement by Hadiya should not be taken as "absolute" for this reason.
The court is hearing a plea by Shafin Jahan challenging the Kerala High Court order of May nullifying his marriage with Hadiya and seeking a recall of its order asking the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the conversion of Hadiya to Islam and her marriage.
The NIA in its earlier report has pointed to a "pattern" involving conversion to Islam and marriages in Kerala.
Published Date: Nov 27, 2017 10:30 am | Updated Date: Nov 27, 2017 12:12 pm
Highlights
Kerala a potential hotbed of Islamic State recruitment?
The NIA’s probe started in 2015 after the government identified Kerala, which sends tens of thousands of workers to West Asia, as a potential hotbed of Islamic State recruitment. Nearly half of Kerala’s 33 million people practice Islam and Christianity. Local police and the NIA said at least 100 people from Kerala have joined the Islamic State in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
The NIA’s nine “Love Jihad” cases were based on complaints lodged by the parents of the Hindu girls and all were found to have links with Islamic State, the NIA police sources said. The agency dropped the investigations into the other 80 cases because no links to militants were found, the sources said.
Opposition says this is the usage of state apparatus to establish Hindu dominance in India
Opposition parties say the investigation shows the government is allowing the RSS and others to use the state apparatus to further an agenda of establishing Hindu dominance in India, where 13 percent of the population is Muslim, reports Reuters.
The RSS, which founded the first iteration of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party six decades ago, believes India is fundamentally a Hindu nation. Since Modi’s election in May 2014, the RSS has expanded its membership and influence across India and either it or its affiliates now run key ministries, such as the home ministry that supervises the NIA and the finance ministry.
Muslims — who account for 172 million of India’s 1.32 billion citizens — have been under increasing pressure from the Hindu right. Muslims have been lynched for killing cows - considered sacred in Hinduism - and some of their slaughter houses forced to shut down.
Supreme Court to decide at 3 pm whether the hearing will be in-camera or not
Application for an in-camera hearing to be considered today
On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said that application for an in-camera hearing of the proceedings when Hadiya appears before the court on 27 November would be taken up today itself
12:12 (IST)
Supreme Court had earlier refused plea by Hadiya's father to not conduct proceedings in open court
The Supreme Court had earlier in November refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea filed by Hadiya's father that interaction with the woman be conducted in-camera.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud had said that it will deal with this plea on 27 November itself when the woman would be brought before it for interaction.
12:10 (IST)
Kerala a potential hotbed of Islamic State recruitment?
The NIA’s probe started in 2015 after the government identified Kerala, which sends tens of thousands of workers to West Asia, as a potential hotbed of Islamic State recruitment. Nearly half of Kerala’s 33 million people practice Islam and Christianity. Local police and the NIA said at least 100 people from Kerala have joined the Islamic State in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
The NIA’s nine “Love Jihad” cases were based on complaints lodged by the parents of the Hindu girls and all were found to have links with Islamic State, the NIA police sources said. The agency dropped the investigations into the other 80 cases because no links to militants were found, the sources said.
12:02 (IST)
Opposition says this is the usage of state apparatus to establish Hindu dominance in India
Opposition parties say the investigation shows the government is allowing the RSS and others to use the state apparatus to further an agenda of establishing Hindu dominance in India, where 13 percent of the population is Muslim, reports Reuters.
The RSS, which founded the first iteration of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party six decades ago, believes India is fundamentally a Hindu nation. Since Modi’s election in May 2014, the RSS has expanded its membership and influence across India and either it or its affiliates now run key ministries, such as the home ministry that supervises the NIA and the finance ministry.
Muslims — who account for 172 million of India’s 1.32 billion citizens — have been under increasing pressure from the Hindu right. Muslims have been lynched for killing cows - considered sacred in Hinduism - and some of their slaughter houses forced to shut down.
11:02 (IST)
RECAP: The origins of the case
Hadiya, a Hindu, had converted to Islam and later married Jahan. It was alleged that she was recruited by Islamic States' mission in Syria and Jahan was only a stooge.
Jahan had on 20 September approached the apex court seeking a recall of its 16 August order, directing the NIA to investigate the controversial case of conversion and marriage of a Hindu woman with him.
10:51 (IST)
Supreme Court to decide at 3 pm whether the hearing will be in-camera or not
10:36 (IST)
Recap: Hadiya's story so far
Hadiya, who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man Shafin Jahan, and her parents left from their house in a village near Vaikom in this district, accompanied by a police team which also comprised women personnel, for a two-hour long journey to the airport.
The direction by the apex court for producing the woman for an interaction came amid an assertion by the NIA that this was a case in which the woman was indoctrinated and she may be incapable of giving free consent to marriage.
A Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, had asked senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the father of the woman, to ensure she is produced before them to ascertain whether she had married of her own volition.
10:28 (IST)
Application for an in-camera hearing to be considered today
On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said that application for an in-camera hearing of the proceedings when Hadiya appears before the court on 27 November would be taken up today itself
10:27 (IST)
'I was not forced'
Hadiya, who is at the centre of the Love Jihad controversy, will appear before the Supreme Court today morning and present her side of the argument on her alleged forced conversion.
PTI reported that Hadiya, who arrived in Delhi on Saturday, said she wanted to be with her husband. "I am a Muslim. I was not forced. I want to be with my husband," she said.