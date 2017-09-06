Kerala journalists march against killing of Gauri Lankesh, demand arrest of guilty

Thiruvananthapuram: Media personnel in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday took out a march and raised slogans condemning the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.

The 55-year-old Kannada journalist-activist, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence last night.

Holding placards, the journalists took out a march stating that the killing of lankesh was an an attack on press freedom.

The media also demanded the arrest of the guilty as early as possible.

The protest march was organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists and Press club.

At the Thiruvananthapuram Press club, journalists paid floral tributes in front of the portrait of the veteran journalist and lit candles.

Later, a condolence meeting was also organised.

