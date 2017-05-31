Kerala DHSE Plus One Class 11th 2017 exam results declared: Check your grades on keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared the results for the Plus One Class XI 2017 examination on Wednesday. The students can view their grades by visiting the official website: keralaresults.nic.in

After almost a fortnight of declaring the Plus Two Class XII 2017 results, the results for Plus One Class XI 2017 were announced on the official Kerala DHSE website.

The Kerala DHSE has also given a utitlity for the schools to check school-wise results on the official web portal. To view them, the schools can find the link for 'Schoolwise Results' on the website's results page.

The prime importance of the result is that the scores obtained in the plus one exam, is taken into consideration while calculating the Class 12 results, NDTV reported.

The results for Plus Two Class XII 2017 results were declared by the Kerala DHSE on 15 May. Almost 83 percent candidates cleared the examination and were eligible to apply for higher studies, according to this report by The Times of India.

Steps to obtain result:

Log on to keralaresults.nic.in

Click on link for DHSE First Year Exam Results 2017

Enter your seat number in the blank text box provided and click 'Submit.

Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.