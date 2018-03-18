Kerala CPM leader P Jayarajan faces threat to life from 'hit squad'; police step up security

Kannur/Thiruvananthapuram: Police have stepped up security for CPM Kannur district Secretary P Jayarajan following an intelligence input about a threat to his life.

The Kannur district police chief has sent a circular to all police stations in the city to increase the CPM leader's security in the light of this intelligence input, police sources said.

According to the circular, which was sent on Saturday, a "gang" led by Pranub, a murder case accused who is absconding, had been given money and a vehicle for this.

Jayarajan, who arrived in the state capital Sunday morning to attend the party's state committee meeting refused to react when media personnel asked him about the death threat.

Police sources said Jayarajan had been receiving such threats for some time.

Meanwhile, BJP alleged that the "death threat script has been written by CPM and police in an attempt to glorify Jayarajan and to create tension in Kannur".

BJP national council member and former state President V Muralidharan told reporters at Kozhikode that this was an attempt by the CPM, which had lost its face following the murder of Youth Congress worker Shuhaib, by its party workers last month, to regain its lost glory.

Kannur, the politically volatile northern district, has witnessed frequent clashes between the CPM and BJP/RSS workers.

The marxist leader had escaped an attempt on his life in 1999 while he was at home.