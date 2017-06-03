You are here:
  3. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to blame for political violence in state: Amit Shah

IndiaPTIJun, 03 2017 18:17:42 IST

Thiruvananthapuram:  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has failed to contain the "increasing" political violence in the state, especially in his constituency of Kannur, BJP president Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI

"In the chief minister's home district and home constituency, every day killings are taking place. Forget CPM, BJP. Is he responsible or not? He is responsible because he is the chief minister," Shah said.

Talking to Malayalam TV channel Mathrubhumi, the BJP chief said Vijayan has a responsibility to check the political violence.

He said 13 RSS-BJP workers have been killed under the CPM-led LDF government and asked how many CPM workers lost their lives.

On being asked how all incidents of political violence in the state involved members of CPM and BJP, Shah retorted that there was no comparison between the parties.

"How can you compare CPIM with BJP?" he shot back.


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:17 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:17 pm

