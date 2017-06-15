Kerala bobbitisation case: Woman claims she didn't attack godman, police fabricated story

Thiruvananthapuram: In a new twist to the Kerala bobbitisation case, the 23-year-old woman from the capital city has claimed that she did not attack the 54-year-old godman's private parts and that the police fabricated the story.

The woman made the statement through a letter, which has now been submitted by the counsel of godman Hari Swami to the court, where the case is being heard.

In the letter sent to Sasthamangalam Ajith, counsel of the Swami, she stated that she was never sexually or otherwise harassed by the Swami.

The Swami, who was a frequent visitor to the house of the woman, had accused her of bobbitising him last month.

The woman, who stays with her parents, had alleged that she had been sexually molested by him on many occasions.

Speaking to IANS, Ajith confirmed receiving the letter and subsequently handing over to the court, along with the bail application of the Swami.

Ajith said in the letter, she claimed that one Ayyapa Das, a person known to her and her family, was behind the entire episode and that he was aided by two other people in the act.

She also alleged that it was police, who fabricated the earlier version that she bobbitised the Swami, as she could not read Malayalam. All she did was to sign the statement of hers, she claimed.

"Now it's the duty of police to find out who were behind this," Ajith said.

The bobbitisation of the Swami took place on 18 May at her home in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a letter to Kerala Police last month, her mother had said the victim was not keeping in the best of mental health and that the Swami had never harassed her, as claimed by her daughter.

The letter addressed to state police chief TP Senkumar, the victim's mother had said the Swami had never harassed the 23-year-old woman at all, but chided her for an affair with a friend of hers when he was bobbitised on 18 May.

According to the mother, her daughter had twice in the past attempted suicide by slashing her wrist.

She said the the Swami had good relations with her family and on that morning, he advised her daughter to end relations with her male friend.

Swami is currently under judicial custody and now, with the turn of events, all eyes are on how the court looks upon this new twist.