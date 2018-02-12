Co-Sponsor
Kerala: 20 girls walk out of Ernakulam orphanage claiming harassment by nuns, complaint filed under Juvenile Justice Act

India FP Staff Feb 12, 2018 09:36:55 IST

Around 20 girls walked out of an Ernakulam orphanage in Kerala on Friday night alleging they were harassed by nuns, according to a media report.

Representational image. Getty Images

According to CNN-News18, the girls, in the age group of seven years to 15 years, complained that they were beaten up by the sisters and not given food on several occasions. The girls belonged to the Christ King Orphanage.

A complaint has been filed at the local police station under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Section 75 deals with punishment for cruelty to a child and states that those who abuse or assault a child will be punished upto three years in prison or/and fined upto Rs one lakh.


