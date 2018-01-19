Budget 2018
Kerala: 120 children fall ill after eating school meal; samples of food sent for examination

India PTI Jan 19, 2018 12:09:08 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly 120 children were taken ill after eating a meal at a school and admitted to a hospital.

The children were from a lower primary school at Thonnakel in the district.

Representational image. AFP

Though the condition of the none of the affected children was serious, they would be discharged only after monitoring their health condition, a release from the Medical College Hospital said on Friday.

Parents rushed their children to local hospitals initially as they complained of uneasiness after they had noon meal served in school on Wednesday. Later they were admitted to the hospital.

Samples of the food the students had were being sent for examination.


