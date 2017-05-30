KEA Karnataka CET 2017 results to be declared today at 11 am: Check grades on kea.kar.nic.in or Karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka CET results 2017 will be announced on Tuesday. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am. The CET results were postponed due to a delay in the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 results 2017.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will officially announce the CET 2017 results on the official websites Kea.kar.nic.in and Karresults.nic.in on Tuesday.

Karnataka CET was conducted on 2 and 3 May, 2017 in offline mode at 54 centres across Karnataka and nearly 2 lakh students appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in multiple choice format in maths, physics, biology and chemistry with 60 marks in each subject. Nearly 50,000 engineering seats are offered under the CET in various colleges in Karnataka.

KEA officials said that if the CET results were announced before the CBSE and ICSE results then it would have caused inconvenience to the students and it would have been double work for them. "Considering this, we decided to wait for three days," the official was quoted as saying.

As per KEA's schedule, document verification will begin from 1 June. How to check Karnataka CET results 2017:

Log Kea.kar.nic.in or Karresults.nic.in;

Click on Karnataka Examinations Authority CET Results;

Enter registration number;

Submit;

Download;

Take a print out

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.