Kashmir unrest: Thousands attend Sabzar Bhat's funeral amid curfew-like restrictions

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani's successor, 21-year-old Sabzar Ahmed Bhat, alias Abu Zarar, was gunned down in an encounter in his hometown of Tral on Saturday. Kashmiri villagers carried Bhat's body towards his home after displaying his body in Tral area. AP
In the encounter, two militants including Bhat, were killed in the Saimoo area of Tral. Immediately after the encounter, stone-pelting began in the Valley. AP
Authorities clamped a curfew across most of Kashmir for the first day of the Muslim festival of Ramadan on Sunday and partially cut telephone services to thwart protests over the killing of the top rebel commander. AP
Thousands of mourners defied security curbs to attend the burial of the rebel commander in his hometown amid anti-India and pro-independence slogans. In this photo, villagers shout freedom slogans as a rebel leader (centre) who claimed to have escaped from a gunbattle, offered tributes to Bhat. AP
One protester was shot dead by troops during clashes, as hundreds of villagers tried to break the security cordon to help other militants escape. Clashes spread to other districts, leaving dozens injured. Some persons were rushed to hospitals with pellet gunshot wounds according to attending doctors. AP
Kashmiri women watch Bhat's body being displayed in Tral ahead of his funeral. Nearly 100 protesters were killed last year, after Bhat's predecessor Burhan Wani was killed, which went on to trigger months of anti-India protests. AP
Police officials in Kashmir see the tech-savvy militant Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo replacing Bhat as the new face of the Hizbul Mujahideen. AP