Kashmir unrest: Student protesters clash with security forces in Srinagar

Srinagar: Fresh clashes broke out between student protesters and security forces near a college campus in the heart of the summer capital on Monday.

According to police, the students of S P College took out a protest rally from the college against the "highhandedness" of security forces in the 17 April incident at Degree College Pulwama.

The students tried to march towards M A Road but were stopped by the police, ensuing clashes between both the sides, a police official said.

The students threw stones at the forces who fired a few tear smoke shells to contain them, the official said.

He said the clashes were going on when the last reports came in.

The S P college runs two more educational institutions S P Higher Secondary School and Women's College.

The authorities ordered a suspension of classes at S P Higher Secondary School as a precautionary measure. The students of the school had clashed with the security forces last week.

The police raid on the state-run college in Pulwama had triggered widespread protests by students across Kashmir on 17 April. The clashes have been going on intermittently since then, prompting authorities to suspend classes in the higher educational institutions for over a week in April.