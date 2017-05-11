Kashmir unrest: State govt orders schools shut after Rajouri ceasefire violation

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government had ordered to shut schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and shelled civilian areas, killing a woman.

An order to close schools has been issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Nowshera tehsil.

"All schools close to the LoC were shut in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district as a precautionary measure today following the death of a woman and injuries to her husband in shelling by the Pakistan Army", a senior police officer said.

A 35—year—old woman was killed while her husband was injured as Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector.

The shelling has affected five to six hamlets along the LoC including Sheri Makeri, Namakdali and Khamba since last night.