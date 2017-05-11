You are here:
Kashmir unrest: State govt orders schools shut after Rajouri ceasefire violation

IndiaPTIMay, 11 2017 16:09:33 IST

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government had ordered to shut schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and shelled civilian areas, killing a woman.

An order to close schools has been issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Nowshera tehsil.

"All schools close to the LoC were shut in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district as a precautionary measure today following the death of a woman and injuries to her husband in shelling by the Pakistan Army", a senior police officer said.

A 35—year—old woman was killed while her husband was injured as Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector.

The shelling has affected five to six hamlets along the LoC including Sheri Makeri, Namakdali and Khamba since last night.


Published Date: May 11, 2017 04:09 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 04:09 pm

