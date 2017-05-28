Kashmir unrest: Situation tense but under control after Sabzar Ahmad Bhat's killing

Srinagar: The situation in Kashmir remained tense but under control with authorities imposing curfew-like restrictions in most parts of the valley on Sunday, fearing that the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat would spark trouble in the state.

Barring a few incidents of stone-pelting in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Sopore, the situation across the Valley remained peaceful, a police spokesman said.

In Pulwama, the spokesman said a group of miscreants threw stones at a CRPF camp in Tahab.

Police and security forces used "maximum restraint" while dealing with the situation at these places and stone-pelters were dispersed, he said.

He said restrictions were imposed to maintain law and order in view of protests following the killing of Bhat and another militant in an encounter with security forces in Soimoh area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

In Srinagar, restrictions were imposed in seven police station — Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safakadal, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Kralkhud and Maisuma — as a precautionary measure.

Restrictions were also been imposed in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in Sopore town in north Kashmir, officials said.

They said restrictions on the Assembly and movement of more than four people, under CrPC Section 144, were imposed in Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir.

At least 30 people were injured in violent clashes between protesters and security forces in various parts of the valley following the killing of the two Hizbul Mujahideen militants.

A civilian was also killed allegedly in cross-firing between militants and security forces during the encounter on Saturday.

Bhat was buried this morning at his native Ratsuna area in Tral where hundreds of people had gathered.

The funeral remained peaceful, the officials said.

Meanwhile, normal life elsewhere in the Valley remained affected due to a two-day strike called by separatists to protest the killing of the two militants and the alleged use of "brute force" against protesters.

The separatist trio — chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and JKLF chief Yasin Malik — also called for a march to Tral on Tuesday in protest against the killing.

Malik was arrested from his residence here on Sunday, while Geelani and Mirwaiz were under house detention.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services in the valley, while the outgoing call facility on prepaid numbers has been snapped as a precautionary measure.