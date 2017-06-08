Kashmir unrest: Rajnath Singh says he is ready for 'talks with everyone' to resolve issue

Mumbai: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that he was "ready for talks with everyone" to resolve the Kashmir issue, and will not put any conditions for the purpose.

"Those who are instigating the Kashmiri youth should look upon them as their own child," Singh said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai about the Modi government's achievements in three years.

"In a healthy democracy, every solution can be achieved through dialogue. I have said many times that I am ready for talks with everyone. We will not put any conditions and others should not put any conditions to us.

"We are working on a permanent integrated solution which will unfold gradually. All details of such a solution can not be disclosed now. But we won't become a hurdle in the future of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

On the recent unrest in the Valley, he said, "The Valley has faced such type of situation earlier too. There are some attempts to foment unrest from the Pakistani side, but we have managed to control it. More terrorists have been killed in the Valley in the recent years (than earlier)."

Except for two incidents, there were no major terror attacks in Kashmir since May 2014, Singh said.

Same was the case with Naxal activities, where "except one incident, we have been able to control such incidents", the Union minister said.

The insurgency in the northeast too had declined significantly, he claimed.