Kashmir unrest: Policeman shot dead after militants open fire in Valley's Kulgam dist

A policeman succumbed to his injuries after he was shot by suspected militants in Kulgam in south Kashmir, media reports said on Thursday.

Shabir Ahmad Dar received multiple bullet injuries when the militants opened fire outside his residence in Bogund, a police official said.

#UPDATE Policeman Shabir Ahmad Dar succumbs to his injuries after he was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam (Bogund) — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

According to Greater Kashmir, Dar was rushed to District Hospital, Kulgam where he was declared dead on arrival.

Policeman Shabir Ahmad Dar succumbed to his injuries after he was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam (Bogund) pic.twitter.com/btTc0OPrIV — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

After the incident, the security forces cordoned off the area and now have launched counter-insurgency operations to nab the assailants, Times Now said in a report.

The deceased policeman was associated with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmri Police, Kashmir Readerreported. He was not on-duty when the incident took place.

With inputs from PTI