Kashmir unrest: Police to donate a day's salary for kin of officers slain in 2017

IndiaPTIJun, 18 2017 18:26:50 IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police personnel will donate a day's salary for the families of the cops who were killed in the line of duty in the state this year.

Representational image. AP

Fourteen police personnel and two special police officers (SPOs) have sacrificed their lives in various militancy-related incidents during the year, according to a police spokesman.

Police personnel will donate one day salary for the families of the martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty, the spokesman said.

"To show solidarity and their concern for the bereaved families of these martyrs, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel will donate one day salary of the current month," he added.


