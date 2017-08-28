Kashmir unrest: Police officer shot dead by suspected militants in Anantnag

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the state police, shot by militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag town, succumbed to his injuries, police said.

"The ASI was immediately shifted to the district hospital in Anantnag. Doctors there referred him to Srinagar for specialised treatment," a police officer said.

He succumbed to critical bullet injuries in a Srinagar hospital, the officer added.

The militants on Monday shot at and critically injured the junior level police officer. He was shot at from close range, a police official said.

The area where the shooting took place was cordoned off for searches.