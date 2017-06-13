Kashmir unrest: Nine CRPF jawans injured in Pulwama; second attack in 24 hours

You are here:
IndiaIANSJun, 13 2017 19:27:57 IST

Srinagar: Nine CRPF troopers were injured in a grenade attack on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district — the second such attack within 24 hours, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

Police said militants hurled a grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 180 Battalion camp in Lariyar village of Pulwama's Tral area.

"Nine CRPF jawans were injured in the explosion and were shifted to the (army's) 92nd Base Hospital in Srinagar," said a police official.

"The area has been surrounded for searches," the official added.

Two CRPF men were injured on Monday evening when militants fired a grenade at their camp in Tral town of Pulwama, a police official said.


Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 07:22 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 07:27 pm

