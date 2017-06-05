Kashmir unrest: NIA likely to question separatist leaders on illegal funding after statewide raids

The National Investigation Agency, probing alleged terror-funding to separatist leaders in Kashmir, is set to grill the Hurriyat leadership following multiple raids on the premises of separatists leaders and their associates in the Valley and Delhi, several media reports have said.

The raids, which continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday, followed an FIR by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The agency had accused unnamed Hurriyat leaders and associates of three terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat of getting funds from LeT patron Hafiz Mohammed Saeed to fuel violence in the Valley that involved stone pelting on security personnel and setting ablaze government buildings, Hindustan Times reported.

“All top Hurriyat leaders including chairman of its hardline faction Syed Ali Shah Geelani will be summoned for questioning and they will be confronted with each other and the evidence brought out during the raids to take the probe further. The scrutiny of documents seized in raids is on,” the report quoted a senior NIA official as saying.

A report in Decan Heraldsaid the NIA teams conducted raids at four places in Kashmir and one in Jammu on Sunday.

The report went on to quote the agency as saying, "The NIA searched the offices of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, associated with Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Geelani, the residences of Javed Ahmed Baba alias Gazi Baba, Peer Saifullah and Ayaz Akbar, all leaders of hardline Hurriyat."

NIA also raided the residences of prominent doctors and businessmen for aiding separatists in procuring illegal foreign funding.

During the raids, NIA seized over Rs one crore in cash, letterheads of banned terrorist organisations like LeT, and incriminating documents during two dozen raids conducted across Srinagar, Delhi, and Haryana in connection with terror funding by Pakistan-based groups to stoke unrest in Kashmir Valley.

PTI reported that a few thousand Pakistani rupees and currencies belonging to the UAE and Saudi Arabia were also recovered during the raids.

The separatist leadership in a joint statement said that the policy of “witch hunt launched by the Indian state against the resistance leadership and the business community of the valley to defame and weaken the people’s political struggle and simultaneously cripple the economy of Kashmir is despicable and deplorable to say the least,” the Hindustan Times report said.

The Hurriyat leaders have called for a meeting on Monday at Geelani’s residence to “discuss this situation and its implications on hapless Kashmiris including the business community”. The leadership is expected to address a press conference after the meeting.

With inputs from agencies