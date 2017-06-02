Kashmir unrest: Mobile internet resumes seven days after death of Hizbul chief Sabzar Bhat

Srinagar: Mobile Internet services in Kashmir were restored on Friday evening after a week.

The facility was suspended last Saturday after Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat and his accomplice Faizan Ahmad were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Saimoh village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The suspension was for social networking sites on the Internet.

However, it continues as authorities said it was necessary to check the spread of malicious rumours by anti-social elements.

"As the situation continues to improve, the ban on social networking sites will also be reviewed shortly," a senior officer said.

Sabzar Bhat was killed in a gun-battle with Indian Army forces.