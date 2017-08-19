Kashmir unrest: Militants kill PDP worker in Anantnag; CRPF launches man hunt

A group of militants killed a PDP worker near his residence in Anantnag district of Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Militants barged into the house of Mohammad Ishaq Parray in Dialgam area of Anantnag and fired at him from close range, according to a police officer.

Parray, a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot at by the militants outside his house at Dialgam in Anantnag district, a police official said.

According to Brighter Kashmir, Parray sustained serious bullet wounds and was shifted to a hospital near by, but doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

To capture the militants, a joint team containing the army, Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF launched a man hunt immediately after the incident.

The Indian Express reported that earlier in 2017 three members of PDP were shot, out of these only one person survived. PDP district president Abdul Gani Dar, 64, was killed on 25 April. Dar was attacked "when three unidentified militants intercepted his vehicle and shot him dead in Pulwama," the report adds.

