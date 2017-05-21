Kashmir unrest: Jammu For India calls for urgent measures to defeat separatist movement

Jammu: The panelists of a conference organised by Jammu For India (JFI) on Sunday expressed concern over the Kashmir situation and called for urgent measures to defeat the separatist movement and terrorism in Kashmir. The seminar was held on the topic 'Betrayal of Jammu' here on Sunday in which the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was discussed. The panelists were of the unanimous opinion that Indian political class, over the years, weakened "nationalists forces" in the state which had resulted in the situation that Jammu was under assault from all sides, an official release said.

The panelists, who participated in the seminar, were former Jammu and Kashmir DGP M M Khajooria, Bar Association of Jammu (BAJ) President B S Salathia, former minister Pawan Gupta, Panun Kashmir Chairman Ajay Chrungoo, Panun Kashmir Convenor Dr Agnishekhar, JFI Convenor Hari Om among others. Khajooria said it was sad that the governments in Delhi and Srinagar had miserably failed to comprehend the contours and contents of the Wahabi terrorist challenge in Kashmir.

He accused them of being complicit in compromising the integrity of Jammu region and facilitating the nefarious designs of anti-national elements to subvert peace, harmony and communal amity. "For over two years the Indian State was perceived to be on retreat in Kashmir. Indian Army, its strong arm, the ultimate instrument for asserting the state authority, was systematically demonised," he claimed.

"Government of India abetted this crime against the nation by acts of commission and omission," Khajuria said. Salathia said the BAJ was committed to protect the national interest as well as interest of the people of Jammu and would be ready for any sacrifice to safeguard it. Gupta claimed that the government's present policy on Jammu and Kashmir had outrightly failed and the state was facing a malicious, communal and seditious movement.

He claimed that it was a colossal tragedy that the BJP has chosen to abandon people of Jammu who gave it such a huge mandate and enabled it to form a government in the state. "The recruitment in the state during the BJP-PDP rule clearly demonstrated that Jammu has been marginalised from all recruitment processes. Not only that the entire developmental process in the state has transformed into an overwhelmingly Kashmir-centric process," he said.

Zorawar Singh Jamwal, chairman Team Jammu and secretary of press club Jammu said the state was facing a number of dangers ranging from drug abuse to terrorism. "Jammu is facing multitude of problems which also includes settlement of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims. Jammu will defeat the anti-national forces as it has done in the past. There is a necessity for all positive forces to unite and strategise," he said.

Chungroo said that the long list of betrayals was justified by many in the name of strategy, tactics and politics to further national interests. Hari Om alleged that it was an abnormality of Indian

state which was eager to accommodate the enemies of the nation, empower them and at the same time weaken and marginalise the patriots. "We are fighting a battle in Jammu which has far-

reaching implications. We have to fight it alone and let the nation join us because in case this doesn't happen, India may perish," he added.