Kashmir unrest: Indian soldier killed as Pakistan initiates unprovoked firing in Rajouri

IndiaIANSJun, 16 2017 15:01:02 IST

Jammu: An Indian Army soldier was killed on Friday in firing by the Pakistan Army on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector.

Representational image. PTI

The firing took place on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

Defence ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta, in Jammu, said: "The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Naushera sector around 5.15 a.m. on Friday."

"The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," he said.

"In the firing exchange Naik Bakhtawar Singh was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to the military hospital."

Singh, 34, belonged to Hajipur village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

"He is survived by his wife and three children aged 11 years, 9 years and a 10-month-old baby."

"The wreath-laying ceremony to honour the martyr will be held in Rajouri on Saturday." said Mehta.


Published Date: Jun 16, 2017 03:01 pm | Updated Date: Jun 16, 2017 03:01 pm

