You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Kashmir unrest: India is giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations, says Jitendra Singh

Kashmir unrest: India is giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations, says Jitendra Singh

IndiaPTIMay, 15 2017 19:36:48 IST

New Delhi: India is giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. He said people living in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir are giving positive feedback about the Indian defence forces' response to the ceasefire violation by the neighbouring nation. "India is giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violations.The effective retaliatory action by India is also having a deterrent effect," said Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Image courtesy: PIB

Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Image courtesy: PIB

He said people living in the border areas said they have not seen such a good reply from India on incidents of cross-border firing during the past years. "I have met people living in that (border) area. They said there were incidents of ceasefire violations in past also but the kind of response being given now from the Indian side is encouraging.

"The kind of retaliatory action being seen now was never witnessed before," Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, told reporters. Pakistani troops had heavily shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri district for the second consecutive day on Sunday, causing heavy damage to buildings and forcing an evacuation of a large number of border dwellers.


Published Date: May 15, 2017 07:36 pm | Updated Date: May 15, 2017 07:36 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 16MI Vs RPS
2May 17SRH Vs KKR
3May 19TBC Vs TBC
4May 21TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores