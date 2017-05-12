Kashmir Unrest: Fresh clashes breaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar: Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Nowhatta area of Srinagar city and in Shopian town in south Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Groups of youth indulged in sloganeering and stone—pelting on security forces in Nowhatta here soon after Friday congregational prayers ended at Jamia Masjid here, a police official said.

He said security agencies used force including tear smoke shells in a bid to chase away the protesters.

The clashes were going on till last reports came in, he said, adding no one has been hurt in the incident so far.

Similar violent protests took place at Singlu Chowk in Shopian district, 52 kms from here, prompting security personnel to use force, the official said.

Protests also broke out in Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.