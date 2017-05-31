Kashmir unrest: Four policemen injured in grenade attack in Sopore

Four policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday. A grenade was hurled at a police party outside the Sopore police station, Greater Kashmir quoted a source as saying. No one has claimed responsibility of the attack yet.

The injured policemen have been identified as Noor Muhamad, Bilal Ahmad, Abdul Rehman and Ghulam Hassan. They have all been shifted to a hospital and their condition is stable now.

It is the second such incident in a day in the Kashmir Valley. Earlier, a man was injured in an explosion in Pulwama district, The Financial Express reported.

The situation in Kashmir has been tense since Hizbul commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight in Kokarnag area of Anantnag district on 8 July, 2016. His death triggered months of violence in the state that left hundreds of people dead. Moreover, the situation in the Valley has been tense since the death of Sabzar Bhat, Wani's successor.

Heavy deployment of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was made in Srinagar to discourage and restrain vehicular movement after the killing of Bhat. Authorities suspended internet services on mobile phones on Saturday. On Tuesday, the internet facilities on landline broadband connection were also snapped at most places to prevent the spread of rumours.

