Kashmir unrest: Army porter killed in ceasefire violation along LoC in Keran sector

Srinagar: An Army porter was killed while another sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Kashmir. An Army official said on Sunday, "Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Keran sector on Saturday by resorting to unprovoked firing, resulting in the death of one army porter and injuries to another".

The body of the slain porter was retrieved and handed over to his kin for last rites while the injured was evacuated to a medical facility, the official said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Army killed an intruder on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence official said.

Defence ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel, Manish Mehta said, "Alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector around 2.30 am."

"The intruder was killed in an ambush. His identity is yet to be ascertained," Mehta added.

