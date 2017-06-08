Kashmir unrest: Army killed 38 militants, foiled 22 infiltration bids along LoC in 2017

Jammu: Thirty-eight armed militants have been killed as the Army foiled a total of 22 infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

According to the Army, infiltration attempts have been foiled at Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors in the last 48 hours, in which seven armed intruders have been eliminated.

"In the current year, 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled and 34 armed intruders eliminated on the LoC," a senior Army officer said on Thursday.

"The relentless operations by the security forces have defeated the desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan," he said.

As compared to this, 28 infiltration attempts took place in 2015 and 88 such attempts in 2016.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre had said in the Parliament that 116 cross-border infiltration attempts were made in the Valley in 2015 and 2016, including 88 last year.

A total of 59 Army personnel have been killed in counter-terror operations in the state since 2016.