Kashmir: Two militants, two soldiers killed in encounter on Line of Control

Srinagar: Two militants and two soldiers were killed in a fierce encounter as the army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid in Naugam sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

"An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Naugam sector. Two infiltrating terrorists were killed," an army official told PTI. He said two soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, which was continuing till last reports were received.