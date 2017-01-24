Kashmir: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said in Srinagar.

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Hadoora area of Ganderbal district, 25 km from Srinagar, following information about presence of militants in the area, an army official said.

He said as the security forces were closing in on the position of the militants, they opened fire which was retaliated to by the troops.

"In the ensuing gunbattle, two militants were killed," he said.

The official said two AK assault rifles were recovered from the possession of the slain militants, whose identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.