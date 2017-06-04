Kashmir terror funding: NIA conducts fresh raids across Valley; Pakistani, UAE currency recovered

You are here:
IndiaIANSJun, 04 2017 16:09:58 IST

New Delhi: Continuing its probe into terror funding by Pakistan-based groups to stoke unrest in the Valley, the NIA on Sunday conducted fresh raids across five locations in Jammu and Kashmir and seized incriminating documents and foreign currency.

File image of unrest in Kashmir. PTI

"NIA took up fresh searches at five more locations belonging to secessionist and separatist elements and traders suspected of hawala activities and terror funding," the agency said.

Searches were counteracted in four locations in Kashmir and one in the Jammu region.

"During the searches, Pakistani currency (a few thousand) and currencies belonging to the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been found and seized apart from other incriminating material. The concerned persons are being questioned," it added.

The agency on Saturday had conducted multiple raids across Srinagar, Delhi and Haryana and seized over Rs 1 crore in cash, letterheads of banned terrorist groups like LeT and incriminating documents.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 04:09 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 04:09 pm

