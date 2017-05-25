Kashmir: School bus with 40 students has returned safely to Poonch, says police

Jammu: A school bus with 40 children on board that was believed to have met with an accident in Jammu's Rajouri district has returned with all its occupants safe and sound, a police official said on Thursday.
"The bus has returned safely. All school children are safe," additional superintendent of police for Poonch sector Masroor Mir said.
Earlier, a police official was quoted as saying that at least 40 school children were feared dead when a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri.
The Gareeb Nawaz Academy school bus was carrying 45 persons on a picnic from Manjakot in Poonch to Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road that connects Rajouri with Shopian district in the Kashmir Valley. The school is based in Poonch.
Published Date: May 25, 2017 07:37 pm | Updated Date: May 25, 2017 07:37 pm