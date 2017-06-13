Kashmir protests: 'Concrete evidence' on cross-border support given to Pakistan, India tells UNHRC

India has handed over “concrete evidence” to Pakistan that the protests in Kashmir are supported from across the border and that designated terrorist organisations continue to operate “freely” in Pakistan, India told the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) on Tuesday in response to a Pakistani statement.

“Contrary to Pakistan’s claims, and in gross violation of UN Security Council resolution 1267, the designated terrorist entities and organizations continue to carry out their activities freely in Pakistan as reported in their local print, audio-visual and social media,” India said exercising its Right of Reply during a general debate on all civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights at the HRC during its ongoing 35th session.

“Concrete evidence about cross-border encouragement and support for the protests in Kashmir has been handed over to Pakistan,” India added, calling Pakistan’s comments on Kashmir as “unsolicited and unwarranted”.

Pakistan had earlier in the day said that the UN Security Council resolutions and agenda “remain clear and valid till this day, dismissing those seeking self-determination as militants is ridiculous”. Describing the situation in Kashmir as “India’s national shame”, Pakistan said that this “hateful cycle can only be stopped through political dialogue”.

“Pakistan keeps referring to UNSC resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir. However, it very conveniently forgets its own obligation under these resolutions to first vacate the illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” India claimed.

India also criticised Pakistan for "blatantly" disregarding its other commitments saying, "be it under the 1972 Simla Agreement, the 2004 joint declaration foreswearing terrorism as well as the understanding between our two Prime Ministers at Ufa in Russia".

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have chosen and reaffirmed their destiny repeatedly through India's well-established democratic processes, while Pakistan has witnessed continuous degradation and weakening of its institutions," India retorted.

India mentioned Pakistan’s "deplorable" human rights record in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Balochistan. "It has had no hesitation in using air power and artillery against its own people, not once but repeatedly over the years,” India said.

India said Pakistan should do some “deep introspection” dismantling its “the terrorism infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” which would go a long way in bring peace and stability in the region and beyond.

This is the second time that the two countries have clashed on Kashmir in the current session of the HRC.