Kashmir: One policeman killed in militant attack in Pulwama; encounter underway

One policeman died and at least four others were injured on Saturday in a predawn militant attack on the district police lines in Pulwama district of Kashmir.

#UPDATE DPL Pulwama Encounter: 1 Policeman has lost his life; encounter underway. — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

The militants opened fire on DPL Pulwama at around 4:30 am, resulting in injuries to CRPF jawans and policemen, a police official told PTI.

He said the security forces retaliated and cross firing was going on till last reports came in. Terrorists are still believed to be holed up at the police lines.

Extra forces have been rushed to the area, he added. Choppers are hovering over the area to locate the militants and a high alert has been sounded in South Kashmir, reported The Indian Express.

