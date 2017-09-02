Kashmir: LeT militant involved in murder of Ummer Fayaz killed in encounter in Kulgam

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, identified as Ishfaq Padder, was on Saturday killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. He was involved in the murder of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz Parry, who was killed in May this year.

The army launched an operation in Yaripora area of Kulgam following information about presence of terrorists in the area, a police official told PTI. The Northern Command of the Indian Army said that a weapon has been seized from the militant.

According to ANI, mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in Shopian and Kulgam following the encounter. Ummer's body was found with bullet wounds in Hermain area of Shopian district. He had gone to Shopian to attend the marriage function of a relative, from where he was abducted and later taken to Herman Chowk where he was shot.

This comes just a day after militants opened fire on a police bus on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the Pantha Chowk area, killing a policeman and injuring three others.

With inputs from PTI