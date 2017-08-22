Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara district

Srinagar: A militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an army official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hongnikote in Haphruda forest area of Handwara, 85 kilometres from Srinagar, following information about presence of militants there, the official said.

He said during searches, the militants opened fire on security forces who retaliated, triggering a gun battle. The official said one militant has been killed so far and the operation was still in progress.