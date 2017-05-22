Kashmir, Kashmiris, Kashmiriyat belongs to us, problems only limited to three-and-half district: BJP

New Delhi: With concerns being raised about the situation in Kashmir, the top BJP leadership on Sunday said the government was working on a plan to return the state to normalcy and would find a permanent solution to the issues troubling the valley.

BJP President Amit Shah said that the problem in Jammu and Kashmir was not widespread but centered around just "three and a half districts".

Addressing an Aaj Tak Editors round-table, Shah said that the central government was formulating a "course of action" to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told a gathering in western Sikkim's Pelling town that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would find a permanent solution to the issues besieging the Valley.

Blaming Pakistan for trying to destabilise and weaken India through violence in Kashmir, he said that Kashmir - along with its people - belonged to India.

"I want to assure you that our government will find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue," the Minister told the gathering.

"The truth is that Kashmir belongs to us, Kashmiris belong to us, and Kashmiriyat also belongs to us."

Rajnath asserted that India wants cordial relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan.

BJP President Amit Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "made more efforts to improve relations with Pakistan than any other government".

"The Narendra Modi government did more than anyone else to have good relations with Pakistan. But the efforts for good relations should be from both sides.

"The Prime Minister made efforts, but we did not get results. We have to protect the interests of our country and we are doing that," he said.

"We want good relations with all neighbours, but only after making our borders safe."

Shah said the BJP government was making every effort to bring peace to Kashmir Valley, which has been on the boil for the past many weeks.

"We are maintaining strict vigil on Kashmir. Don't see the past six months, you have to see Kashmir from 1989 to 2017. There are many such spells of three months, six months, one year, where such incidents have occurred, security forces have got the situation under control," he said.

"The problem in Kashmir is a problem of three and a half districts," Shah said, apparently referring to two south Kashmir districts and Srinagar where violent anti-government protests have been rampant.

"We are formulating a course of action, give us some time," he said, expressing confidence that security forces will bring the situation under control.

The situation has worsened due to protests by college and school students in Srinagar and parts of south Kashmir.